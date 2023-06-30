Aspartame likely to be declared carcinogenic — Here's more on the commonly-used artificial sweetener

The artificial sweetener aspartame is used in various edible items such as carbonated drinks like Coca-Cola, chewing gums, and other beverages like instant tea and coffee, etc.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) is likely to declare aspartame, one of the most-used artificial sweeteners across the globe, as carcinogenic for humans.

According to reports by news agencies Reuters and Bloomberg the IARC would be declaring the same on July 14. The Joint WHO-FAO's expert committee on food additives is also expected to release its findings on aspartame on the same day as well.