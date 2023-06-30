CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsAspartame likely to be declared carcinogenic — Here's more on the commonly used artificial sweetener

Aspartame likely to be declared carcinogenic — Here's more on the commonly-used artificial sweetener

Aspartame likely to be declared carcinogenic — Here's more on the commonly-used artificial sweetener
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 12:18:20 PM IST (Published)

The artificial sweetener aspartame is used in various edible items such as carbonated drinks like Coca-Cola, chewing gums, and other beverages like instant tea and coffee, etc.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) is likely to declare aspartame, one of the most-used artificial sweeteners across the globe, as carcinogenic for humans.

According to reports by news agencies Reuters and Bloomberg the IARC would be declaring the same on July 14. The Joint WHO-FAO's expert committee on food additives is also expected to release its findings on aspartame on the same day as well.


Last month, the WHO in a guideline had warned against the usage of artificial sweeteners scuh as aspartame, among others, for the purpose of controlling body weight or reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X