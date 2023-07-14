WHO is not convinced that aspartame can cause cancer in humans, needs more evidence

Aspartame is considered safe as long as it is within 40 milligram per kilogram of a person's body weight, according to the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA).

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the evidence of asparatame, up to a certain limit, being carcinogenic (something that can cause cancer) is limited and it is continuing to monitor new evidence.

The WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) released their report on aspartame hazard and risk assessment on Friday.

Aspartame is an artificial sweetener used in products such as Coca-Cola diet sodas and other carbonated drinks, sweet beverages, chewing gums, dairy products, gelatin, toothpaste, breakfast cereal, etc.

How much aspartame can a person consume in a day?

The JECFA has kept the limit, for aspartame consumption, unchanged at up to 40 milligram per kilogram of a person's body weight.

The committee said it is safe to consume aspartame daily within the mentioned limit. For example, if a diet soft drink has 200 to 300 mg aspartame, an adult that weighs 70kg will be required to consume over 9 to 14 cans daily to exceed the acceptable intake limit. This limit assumes that there is no other food intake.

“We need better studies with longer follow-up and repeated dietary questionnaires in existing cohorts. We need randomized controlled trials, including studies of mechanistic pathways relevant to insulin regulation, metabolic syndrome and diabetes, particularly as related to carcinogenicity," said Dr Moez Sanaa, WHO’s Head of the Standards and Scientific Advice on Food and Nutrition Unit.

For now, the IARC has classified the substance as 'possibly carinogenic' to humans (IARC Group 2B). There are four levels used to determine the strength-of-evidence, and Group 2B is the third-highest level. It is used if there is limited evidence for cancer in humans but not convincing enough or in convincing evidence for cancer in experience animals, but not both, the joint statement of both organisations said.

“The findings of limited evidence of carcinogenicity in humans and animals, and of limited mechanistic evidence on how carcinogenicity may occur, underscore the need for more research to refine our understanding on whether consumption of aspartame poses a carcinogenic hazard,” said Dr Mary Schubauer-Berigan of the IARC Monographs programme.