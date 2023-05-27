As Satyendar Jain gets medical bail, a look at the mental health landscape in India’s prisons

As on December 2021, as many as 9,180 of the total 5,54,034 inmates lodged in various jails across India were reported as mentally ill. This accounted for 1.7 percent of total inmates, according to the data. CNBC TV18 catches up with a psychologist to get a deeper insight into how prison affects inmates' mental well-being and how India is dealing with the often-ignored problem.

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds on Friday, May 26. He was hospitalised on Thursday after a fall in the washroom of his Tihar Jail cell left him injured. Earlier this week, he complained that he was feeling depressed and lonely. He consulted a psychologist inside the jail clinic who suggested he be around people and have social interactions, the jail administration was quoted by PTI as saying.

Jain is not the only one complaining about loneliness and depression inside a jail. There are many other inmates who suffer from mental illness during their imprisonment. As Mental Awareness Week nears its end, here's a look at how prison impacts the mental health of inmates:

As on December 2021, as many as 9,180 of the total 5,54,034 inmates lodged in various jails across India were reported as mentally ill. This accounted for 1.7 percent of total such inmates, according to the data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The tally in 2021 was up 7,524 inmates (of total 4,88,511) in 2020 and 7,394 inmates (of total 4,78,600) in 2019.

Type of inmates suffering from mental illness 2021 2020 2019 Convicts 41.3% (3,787) 42.3% (3,184) 50.7% (3,748) Under trials 58.4% (5,365) 57.0% (4,288) 48.7% (3,602) Detenues 0.3% (23) 0.6% (43) 0.2% (18) Total 9,180 7,524 7,394

How prison can affect mental well-being of inmates

Pallavi Sood, a clinical psychologist in Delhi, told CNBCTV18.com that being labelled as a 'prisoner' or 'criminal' can profoundly affect an individual's self-esteem and identity.

"The social stigma associated with incarceration can lead to shame, guilt, and a sense of being devalued, which can worsen mental health outcomes," she added.

Common mental health conditions observed among prisoners include depression, anxiety disorders, substance abuse disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and personality disorders.

"It's important to note that the impact on mental health can vary among individuals and is influenced by factors such as the length of incarceration, prior mental health history, social support, and individual resilience," Sood said.

She cited certain causes that can affect the mental health of inmates in prison. These include:

1. Separation from family and lack of social support: Isolation can contribute to feelings of loneliness, depression, and a lack of emotional support.

2. Being imprisoned: Overcrowded prisons, limited personal space, lack of privacy, and high levels of noise and tension can lead to stress, anxiety, and feelings of being trapped, which can negatively impact mental well-being.

3. Loss of autonomy and control: Inmates experience a loss of personal freedom, autonomy, and control over their daily lives. This might lead to feelings of powerlessness, frustration, and a diminished sense of self-worth.

4. Violence and safety concerns: The constant fear of physical harm or victimisation can contribute to anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other mental health issues.

"Incarceration itself can be a re-traumatising experience, exacerbating existing trauma or leading to the development of new trauma-related disorders," Sood said.

5. Substance abuse: For individuals who suffer from substance use disorders, the lack of access to drugs or alcohol during incarceration can result in withdrawal symptoms and psychological distress.

6. Inadequate rehabilitation programmes: Insufficient opportunities for education, job training, and counselling can limit an inmate's prospects for successful reintegration into society, increasing the risk of recidivism and negatively impacting mental health.

How states are ensuring mental well-being of inmates

Besides Delhi, several other states also run programmes to help prisoners cope with their mental illness.

In Tamil Nadu, prisoners avail the facility of borrowing books from the libraries in prisons. Psychiatrists from government hospitals are also available.

Yoga and meditation programmes are organised for the prisoners for their mental stability in prisons in a few states like Delhi and Tamil Nadu, according to the NCRB.

In Uttar Pradesh, "training is imparted in the prison of Saharanpur district jail for the mental and economic upliftment of the inmates, in wiremen, bakery, paper making envelopes, flowers and vegetables."

In Gujarat, several spiritual programmes are being run round the year by various NGOs/religious spiritual organisations.

Pallavi Sood said efforts to mitigate the negative effects on mental health in prison include promoting mental health screenings and assessments, providing access to evidence-based mental health treatment, implementing alternative disciplinary measures, and focusing on successful reintegration through coping skills, education, rehabilitation and post-release support programmes.