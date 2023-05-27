As Satyendar Jain gets medical bail, a look at the mental health landscape in India’s prisons

As on December 2021, as many as 9,180 of the total 5,54,034 inmates lodged in various jails across India were reported as mentally ill. This accounted for 1.7 percent of total inmates, according to the data. CNBC TV18 catches up with a psychologist to get a deeper insight into how prison affects inmates' mental well-being and how India is dealing with the often-ignored problem.

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds on Friday, May 26. He was hospitalised on Thursday after a fall in the washroom of his Tihar Jail cell left him injured. Earlier this week, he complained that he was feeling depressed and lonely. He consulted a psychologist inside the jail clinic who suggested he be around people and have social interactions, the jail administration was quoted by PTI as saying.

Jain is not the only one complaining about loneliness and depression inside a jail. There are many other inmates who suffer from mental illness during their imprisonment. As Mental Awareness Week nears its end, here's a look at how prison impacts the mental health of inmates:

As on December 2021, as many as 9,180 of the total 5,54,034 inmates lodged in various jails across India were reported as mentally ill. This accounted for 1.7 percent of total such inmates, according to the data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The tally in 2021 was up 7,524 inmates (of total 4,88,511) in 2020 and 7,394 inmates (of total 4,78,600) in 2019.