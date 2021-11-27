As new COVID-19 variant Omicron triggers alarm, countries announce travel restrictions

The new highly mutated strain is believed to be more transmissible as Omicron has 10 mutations compared to just two for the Delta variant that swept the world. The mutations have also prompted a fear that the existing vaccines might not be as effective against Omicron.

The US has said it will block flights from affected countries, including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi from Monday.

Canada has also closed its borders for people coming from these African nations. Canada has even banned the entry of foreign nationals who have travelled through South Africa in the last 14 days.

The United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the European Union countries have also temporarily halted flights to and from these southern African countries. Besides, Japan has announced a mandatory 10-day quarantine period for travellers from much of southern Africa.

In India, travellers arriving from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong will have to undergo more "rigorous screening and testing". Amid concerns over the new variant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with top government officials on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination today.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Iran, Israel, Turkey, and Brazil are also among the countries imposing restrictions on flights and travellers from southern African nations in light of the new variant.