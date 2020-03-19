India battles coronavirus: PM Modi urges employers not to cut salaries or resort to layoff

As the coronavirus pandemic is impacting businesses in India and around the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the business community and higher income groups to not cut salaries or resort to layoffs during this testing time.

Addressing the nation on March 19, the PM encouraged employers not pay salaries to people even if they did not report to work or are unable to render their services. He stressed that human interests should take precedence during troubled times.

To deal with the economic challenges caused by the pandemic, Modi announced the creation of "COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force" under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Task Force will consult stakeholders, take feedback, on the basis of which decisions will be taken to meet various challenges.

He assured citizens that there would not be any shortage of essential items such as food, milk, medicines etc and urged them not to start panic buying of essential products.

He asked people to remain alert and not fall prey to misinformation. He said, "During such a global pandemic, it is important to ensure that humanity wins and India wins," the PM said.

Lauding the efforts of doctors, nurses and paramedics he said that these brave people should are spearheading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The police, government officers, airline crews, media persons, bus/train/auto operators and delivery executives should be praised for their hardwork.

He called on citizens to acknowledge and salute the work of these people from homes by standing on balconies and clapping for them for five minutes on March 22 at 5 pm.

He said that the success of such a people’s movement and the experiences gained from it will prepare us for the challenges ahead.

He added that "our efforts on March 22, would be a symbol of our self restraint and determination to perform duty in the national interest".

He urged everyone to spread the message of "Janata Curfew" at least 10 other people over the phone.