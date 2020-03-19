Economy India battles coronavirus: PM Modi urges employers not to cut salaries or resort to layoff Updated : March 19, 2020 10:15 PM IST PM Modi asked employers not to cut salaries or resort to layoff of these people when they are unable to render services for not coming to the workplace. Prime Minister said that during the time of such a global pandemic, it is important to ensure that ‘humanity wins and India wins’. Prime Minister announced the creation of ‘COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force’ under Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.