The Karnataka government on Thursday announced that the state will purchase 1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine at a cost of Rs 400 crore from Serum Institute of India (SII).

"The Chief Minister has approved the purchase of 1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine at a cost of Rs 400 crores, in the first phase. This will be used for vaccination of persons between 18 to 44 years," his office said in a statement.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa chaired a meeting of Bengaluru ministers this evening to assess the situation in the city.

SII has priced the Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals. The same was priced at Rs 150 per dose to the Central government.

Earlier this week, the government announced that vaccination for those above 18 years will begin across the country from May 1 as part of the third phase of the inoculation drive.

“The vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 percent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the vaccine the biggest weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and urged doctors to encourage more and more patients to get the job.

(With inputs from PTI)