As efficient as RT-PCR test, this face mask can detect COVID-19 in 90 minutes

A new face mask has been developed which can detect if the wearer has COVID-19 infection -- in a matter of 90 minutes. Engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University have developed the mask, which is embedded with cellular sensors to detect the presence of SARS CoV-2.

The new mask was developed as part of a study using freeze-dried synthetic sensors used to diagnose viruses like Ebola and Zika through paper diagnostics, which is an inexpensive technology. It detects traces of microbes through a colour change blot. The study found that the sensors could even be used on clothing or equipment.

James Collins, professor in MIT and the study's senior author said, "We've demonstrated that we can freeze-dry a broad range of synthetic biology sensors to detect viral or bacterial nucleic acids, as well as toxic chemicals, including nerve toxins. We envision that this platform could enable next-generation wearable biosensors for first responders, healthcare personnel, and military personnel."

The researchers freeze-dried synthetic gene networks made out of reactive proteins and nucleic acids. These gene networks remain stable for months as a result of freeze-drying and react to specific target molecules, like the viral RNA from SARS CoV-2, and produce chemical reactions like changing their colour. The freeze-dried components are then embedded into small sections of synthetic fabric with a ring of silicone elastomer surrounding them, to prevent the evaporation or diffusion of the sensors. The sensors are placed on the inside of the mask to detect viral particles in the breath of the mask wearer.

When the wearer of the mask is ready to perform a test, a small amount of water is released from the mask through a button press. The water hydrates the freeze-dried sensors, which then analyses the breath droplets inside the mask and produces a result within 90 minutes.

Peter Nguyen, research scientist at Harvard, and study lead, said, "This test is as sensitive as the gold standard, highly sensitive PCR tests, but it's as fast as the antigen tests that are used for quick analysis of COVID-19."

"Through these demonstrations we have essentially shrunk down the functionality of state-of-the-art molecular testing facilities into a format compatible with wearable scenarios across a variety of applications," added Luis Soenksen, fellow lead author and venture builder at MIT's Abdul Latif Jameel Clinic.

The researchers have filed a patent for their invention and will be looking to partner with companies to further develop their sensors and masks.