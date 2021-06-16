As Delhi preps for 3rd COVID-19 wave, 5,000 youths to be trained as health assistants: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced an “ambitious plan” of the AAP government to train 5,000 youths as health assistants so that they can assist doctors in case a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic strikes the national capital.

“In the first and second wave, we saw a shortage of medical and paramedical staff. So, the government has an ambitious plan to prepare 5000 health assistants. They'll be given basic training at Delhi's nine major medical institutes,” the chief minister said in a media briefing.

Kejriwal clarified that these health assistants will not be allowed to take independent decisions, they will act only as the doctor instructs them. “They'll work as doctors and nurses' assistants. They'll be given basic training in nursing, paramedics, life-saving, first aid, and home care,” he said.

Citing examples, he said, the health assistants will be trained in how to check oxygen levels, how to check blood pressure, how to administer an injection, how to collect samples, among other basic services.

Once trained, these people will be hired as when required and they’ll be paid for the number of days they work, the Delhi CM said.

The community nursing assistants will be trained for two weeks by Delhi’s IP University, Kejriwal said. People who have passed Class 12 and are above 18 years of age can apply online for this programme starting June 17. The training will begin from June 28 and will be done in batches of 500 people, he added. People will be admitted to the programme on a first come first basis.

The announcement comes at the time when the daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi have gradually come down . On June 15, a daily case count of 228 was recorded and the case positivity rate stood at 0.32%.

The curbs in the national capital are also being eased gradually following the drop in cases. From this week onwards, all shops have been allowed to reopen between 10am and 8pm. Dine-in services are also allowed at restaurants with a 50% seating capacity. Educational institutes in the city, however, continue to remain closed.