Healthcare As death toll mounts, WHO treads carefully on naming new virus Updated : February 08, 2020 05:44 PM IST The UN health agency's official temporary name for the disease, which it has designated as a global health emergency, is "2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease". The date refers to when it was first identified on December 31, 2019, and "nCoV" stands for "novel coronavirus" -- the family of viruses it belongs to. China announced Saturday that it would temporarily call the disease, which has killed more than 700 people, Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP).