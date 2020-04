As India continues to report a rise in new Covid cases despite a nationwide lockdown, some states and cities have stepped up enforcement of the curfew.

Uttar Pradesh has cordoned off hotspots in 15 districts including in Agra and Lucknow. In Mumbai, anyone without masks in public places will attract punishment.

CNBC-TV18’s Archana Shukla is here with a roundup of all the actions that states are taking to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Mumbai, in particular, has made wearing mask in public compulsory. The municipal corporation has come up with a directive that anyone found on the streets, offices, travelling in vehicles or even in public gatherings, official meetings without a mask would be penalised.

Chandigarh has become the first Union Territory to make wearing mask compulsory in public places. The violators would be fined. However, what would be the quantum of the fine they have not yet decided. They have deferred payments on water, electricity and house rent during this lockdown period.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of the country, has seen high numbers of Covid-19 cases and increasing by the day. The state has announced 15 districts, where cases are more than 10, will be sealed and a complete lockdown would enforced.