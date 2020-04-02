Healthcare As COVID-19 cases spike, helplines either busy or unreachable, say users Updated : April 02, 2020 03:58 PM IST Over a month back, the central and the state governments set up 24X7 helplines to answer people's queries on novel coronavirus. According to the Delhi Health Bulletin COVID-19, its coronavirus help desk received and responded to an average of 287 calls per day between March 19-25. The 10 Delhi helpline numbers are --22391014, 22301028, 22302441, 22307133, 22304568, 22307745, 22307135, 22307145, 22300012, 22300036.