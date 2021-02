Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has issued strict directives for the financial capital following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. Mumbai reported 736 new coronavirus cases on Thursday (February 18), which is the second consecutive day that the city has reported over 700 new infection cases in 75 days.

Chahal issued guidelines and said that buildings with more than 5 COVID-19 patients will be sealed. According to a statement, citizens found flouting the rules for home isolation, weddings and public gatherings will be prosecuted.

Those who test positive will be stamped and advised home quarantine. There will be 300 marshals who will patrol railway stations and take action against against those passengers who travel without a mask in suburban trains.

Chahal added that the number of marshals will be doubled to take action against citizens without masks, with an aim to catch 25,000 offenders every day. Orders have been passed to raid marriage halls, clubs, restaurants etc to check COVID-19 norms are followed. Passengers coming to Mumbai from Brazil will be put in compulsory institutional quarantine. Number of tests will be increased in wards having rising number of cases.

Below is the new set of guidelines:

1. All asymptomatic patients being treated at home (home quarantine) to be stamped as earlier. Also, their information should be communicated to their respective societies. Ward War Rooms are instructed to closely monitor the patients. They should be contacted via landline telephone 5 to 6 times a day to ensure that they are at home. Close contacts should be isolated after taking complete information of the patient. If the asymptomatic patient steps out of the house or walks around in any public space before their Home Quarantine period is over, societies are requested to cooperate with MCGM and inform their respective Ward War Rooms. Ward War Rooms are instructed to take legal action against such patients. In addition, these patients will then be subjected to compulsory institutional quarantine.

2. Residential buildings with more than 5 COVID-19 patients will be sealed.

3. Use of mask is mandatory in wedding ceremonies, gymkhanas/clubs, nightclubs, restaurants, cinema halls, all religious places, playgrounds and gardens, public places, shopping malls as well as all private offices. If it is found that masks are not being used and more than 50 people are found gathered at the same time, then the concerned persons will be fined. Establishments and managements will also be prosecuted.

4. Regular inspection of halls, marriage halls shall be done. At least 5 such places should be raided and inspected every day. If violation of any rule is found, legal action should be taken against the organizers of the wedding/parents of the bride-groom as well as the concerned management.

5. In order to take action against those who do not use masks properly and spit in public places, the number of 2,400 marshals currently working in Mumbai should be doubled to 4,800. It is necessary to put up deterrent on those who are roaming without mask. In view of this, punitive action should be aimed against about 25,000 citizens every day against the current average of 12,500 citizens.

6. In order to take action against unmasked travellers on the Western, Central and Harbour Suburban Railway services in Mumbai, a total of 300 marshals will be deployed (100 marshals on each line).

7. The Mumbai police are now being empowered to take action against unmasked citizens. The police can also act as marshals by imposing fines on the violators.

8. MCGM teachers will be deployed at all buildings, offices, hospitals etc. managed by MCGM with powers to take punitive action against those roaming without masks.

9. In order to monitor all places of worship, women marshals will also be deployed along with male marshals. Roaming without a mask, gathering of more than 50 people at a time or any such violation will lead to punitive action.

10. Action will also be taken against those found in playgrounds and parks without masks.

11. In Municipal wards with rising number of COVID-19 cases, action should be taken on the lines of Mission Zero. Area mapping should be done in order to test maximum number of people in such wards. In addition, at least 15 close contacts per COVID-positive patient should be tracked and kept in isolation.

12. In slums, narrow settlements, densely populated areas, health check-up camps should be organized with the help of NGOs to identify suspects. In addition, patient search should be continued through mobile clinics with emphasis on testing.

13. COVID Care Centre 1 (CCC1) for High Risk Contacts and COVID Care Centre 2 (CCC2) for Asymptomatic patients – at least one of either centers shall be kept functional in each ward.

14. Municipal Commissioner also mentioned that there should be adequate availability of regular and oxygen beds at Jumbo COVID Centres.

15. Disaster Management Department should update information on COVID-19 patients, availability of beds and other necessary information from all government and private hospitals within the MCGM jurisdiction by collecting it every hour through the dashboard.