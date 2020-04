Healthcare

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for kin of healthcare staff if die while treating coronavirus cases

Updated : April 01, 2020 03:57 PM IST

At present, Delhi govt gives Rs 1 crore to the families of soldiers belonging to the national capital if they die in the line of duty, Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal's interaction with doctors came after three doctors tested positive for COVID-19.