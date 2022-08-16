Arunachal Pradesh launches drone-based health services: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Redwing Labs, a Bengaluru-based startup, will provide the government with made-in-India hybrid Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) drones and also run end-to-end operations.

The Arunachal Pradesh government successfully launched a drone-based healthcare network called 'Medicine from the sky' from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in the East Kameng district on Independence Day.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared a video of the launch of the first flight of drone service on Twitter.

Apart from healthcare, the state government has decided to conduct a pilot project of using drones in agriculture and disaster management in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), Khandu said on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, the chief minister said the pilot project was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and executed by Redwing Labs, a Bengaluru-based start-up.

The pilot project will highlight the issues related to the operation, financial feasibility and regulations, “based on which the government shall make a policy and take steps for phased adoption of this emerging technology”, Khandu tweeted.

Who will run the project?

According to a PTI report, Redwing Labs will provide the government with made-in-India hybrid Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) drones. The start-up will also run end-to-end operations for the project. On the other hand, the healthcare drone pilots in the state were an outcome of the state’s partnership with the World Economic Forum initiative, Medicines From the Sky.

The hilly terrain in East Kameng district makes it difficult to access interior areas, especially during monsoon, PTI quoted the district’s deputy commissioner Pravimal Abhishek as saying. Calling the drone-based drug delivery ‘a game changer’, Abhishek said it would strengthen access to healthcare in remote areas.

How will it help?

The government plans to use the healthcare network to enable diagnostics and emergency treatments in local health centres. This would reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure for patients and increase immunisation rates.

An impact evaluation study would be conducted through the experimental project to understand the cost-benefit and health impact of using drones in the country’s public health system.

Similar projects

Similar drone-based pilot and experimental flights have been conducted in states such as Telangana, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha and Uttarakhand in 2021. Drones were used to carry out multiple health products including vaccines, essential drugs and diagnostic samples.