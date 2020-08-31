  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Around 43% of COVID-19 cases recorded from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka: Centre

Updated : August 31, 2020 03:26 PM IST

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also account for about 50 percent of the deaths added in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19,
The ministry also said that seven states have contributed to 70 percent of these new cases in the last 24 hours.
Around 43% of COVID-19 cases recorded from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka: Centre

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

CNBC-TV18 Poll: Q1 GDP likely to contract by 20%

CNBC-TV18 Poll: Q1 GDP likely to contract by 20%

Six of top 10 most valued firms together add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap

Six of top 10 most valued firms together add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement