Healthcare Around 43% of COVID-19 cases recorded from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka: Centre Updated : August 31, 2020 03:26 PM IST Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also account for about 50 percent of the deaths added in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, The ministry also said that seven states have contributed to 70 percent of these new cases in the last 24 hours.