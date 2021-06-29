Are vaccines safe for pregnant women? Absolutely, says Health Ministry

Pregnancy does not increase the risk of infection and pregnant women should take COVID-19 vaccines, said the Health Ministry as it issued fresh guidelines for expectant mothers.

The Ministry’s statement said that most pregnant women are either asymptomatic or have a mild infection, but their health may deteriorate rapidly, thus affecting the foetus. It also said that it is important that they take all precautions to protect themselves from acquiring COVID-19, including taking vaccination against Covid-19.

“It is therefore advised that a pregnant woman should take Covid-19 vaccines," the statement added.

The vaccines available in India are safe and help in protecting pregnant women against COVID-19 infection. Just like any other medicine, a vaccine may have side effects, which in most cases are mild, the statement added.

After getting jabbed, a pregnant woman can get a mild fever, pain at the injection site or feel unwell for a couple of days. The safety and the long-term effects of the vaccine on the foetus and child have not been established yet.

The Ministry stated that in rare cases, one in a lakh or five lakh, a pregnant woman might experience some of the symptoms within 20 days after getting vaccinated and that might require immediate attention.

As per the ministry, 90 percent of pregnant women infected with COVID-19 recover without hospitalisation, while some might face rapid deterioration in health.

On June 29, India for the first time in 102 days reported less than 40,000 daily new cases. 37,566 fresh cases were detected in the last 24 hours, and the active caseload has declined to 5,52,659.