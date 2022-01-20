Are men more likely to die of COVID-19? Scientists explain

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to cause waves of confusion and devastation across the world. It has disrupted healthcare systems, and lockdowns and restrictions necessitated by the pandemic have resulted in loss of livelihoods, ravaging the global economy.

With the pandemic entering its third year, experts, backed by studies, have noticed that possibly, more men are dying of COVID-19 compared to women. In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) had said that men accounted for 63 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Europe. According to a report by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) last year, the number of men who died of COVID-19 in Bengaluru was nearly double that of women.

Likely reasons

The higher death rate among men has been attributed to a variety of reasons. Women, according to experts, have a higher level of immunity. Others said men flouted social distancing norms more than women and failed to take their symptoms seriously.

Smoking and other lung-damaging behaviours may also have played a role in case of men.

A new study conducted in the United States has now revealed that while men died at a higher rate than women in general, the trends differed significantly over time and by state.

According to researchers, social aspects such as job types, behavioural patterns, and underlying health issues played a significant role in death-related differences.

Gender vs COVID in US

Sarah Richardson, Director of Harvard University's GenderSci Lab, said even within the US, there is no single story to tell about sex disparities during this pandemic.

Dr Richardson's team started collecting gender data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began accumulating and sharing this information.

Her research group analysed the data of every state in the US and maintained a tracker on the lab's website. The researchers utilised this information to examine COVID-19 case rates and deaths over a 55-week period in all 50 states and Washington, DC.

They found no significant differences in case rates between men and women across the nation.

However, death rates divided by the entire population of each gender in the state were often higher among men than women.

The researchers claim that men are more likely than women to work in industries such as factories, meatpacking units, transportation, agriculture, and construction, all of which have higher risks of COVID-19 exposure and deaths. Men are also more likely to be imprisoned and homeless, which raises their risk of contracting a virus.