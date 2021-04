Apple has become the latest multinational company after Google and Microsoft to have extended its support to India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

India is reporting over 3 lakh fresh cases of COVID-19 daily since the last few consecutive days, throwing the health infrastructure across the country out of gear.

Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 26, 2021

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, has also pledged Rs 135 crore to support high-risk communities and grants to help spread critical information about the deadly virus.

Similarly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella offered his support on Monday, saying his company would “continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.” Microsoft India had earlier funded two Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi-led project on COVID-19 detection last year in May.

Meanwhile, CEOs of about 40 top American companies have come together for a first-of-its-kind country-specific global task force to gather resources and coordinate efforts to help India fight the battle against COVID-19, according to reports.

Many more business tycoons and organizations, including Nischal Shetty, Founder and CEO of WazirXIndia, Open-source blockchain software Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, and cryptocurrency legend Balaji Srinivasa have also pledged their support to India as it fights a ravaging virus.

Former Coinbase CTO Srinivasan has donated $50,000 in cryptocurrency and Buterin has also transferred cryptocurrency worth more than $600,000 for India’s fight against COVID-19.