Home Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals to offer Sputnik V vaccines from June at Rs 1195 per dose

Updated : May 28, 2021 20:21:19 IST

Russian vaccine is being manufactured in India by Dr Reddy’s and Panacea Biotec
Apollo to prioritise frontline workers, high-risk people and corporate employees
Sputnik V is third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India; now approved for 40% of global population
Published : May 28, 2021 08:21 PM IST

