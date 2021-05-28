Apollo Hospitals to offer Sputnik V vaccines from June at Rs 1195 per dose Updated : May 28, 2021 20:21:19 IST Russian vaccine is being manufactured in India by Dr Reddy’s and Panacea Biotec Apollo to prioritise frontline workers, high-risk people and corporate employees Sputnik V is third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India; now approved for 40% of global population Published : May 28, 2021 08:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply