Apollo Hospitals says it will finalise fundraising plan before the year ends

Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 20 percent to Rs 213 crore in the second quarter ended September. The healthcare major had reported a net profit of Rs 267 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

Apollo Hospitals will finalise its fundraising plan by the end of this year, according to Suneeta Reddy, MD of the chain. Earlier she had told CNBC-TV18 that funding was not a problem and in terms of performance, the 24/7 business is doing quite well and above its earmarked target.

The company in the second quarter of the fiscal had a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 294 crore and is on target for a Rs 1,500 crore GMV.

“It is good to wait, these are times that it is better to wait to get a better valuation,” Reddy reasoned.

Between the pharmacy and hospital business, the company is generating cash. “We have free cash flow of Rs 790 crore plus money in mutual funds that can definitely fund the growth for the next two quarters,” she explained.

The company had posted an EBIT loss of around Rs 170 crore in Apollo 24/7. By the end of next year, the company is expected to be EBITDA neutral and by FY26 it should be profitable.

“We are on the track to profitability and there has been a growth in the number of registered users as it has moved up by 4 million over last quarter doing 50,000 transactions by day and absolute bill value has moved up to Rs 1,250,” she mentioned.

Healthcare services saw occupancy improvement. The company has moved from 60 percent occupancy in the last year to 68 percent occupancy in the current year.

The company is consciously looking at asset utilization and cost-cutting as well as continues to focus on the case mix, because of which it will also witness margin expansion.

The current contribution of medical tourism is around 7 percent as against around 15 percent in metro cities pre-COVID. “I truly believe that there are many cities where the international flights didn’t open up and with the opening up of travel, we can close the year with about 10 percent of total revenues coming from international patients,” she said.

