India's largest hospital chain expects these factors to aid an operationally better FY24

For the diagnostics business, revenue increased by 4 percent to Rs 308.5 crore and Reddy is confident of that figure touching Rs 500 crore.

Apollo Hospitals Ltd. is expecting financial year 2024 to be operationally better. This will be led by Apollo 24/7 reaching EBITDA breakeven, along with cost controls, which will eventually contribute to better blended margins for the company.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 post its March quarter earnings, Managing Director Suneeta Reddy said that Apollo 24/7, which is the company's Omnichannel business, will reach EBITDA or operational breakeven by the March quarter of financial year 2024.

"Even though we did incur losses this year, and we have for the past 18 months, we will reach EBITDA breakeven by the fourth quarter," she said. Apollo 24/7's Gross Market Value (GMV) stood at Rs 1,630 crore during the quarter, compared to expectations of Rs 1,500 crore.

Reddy also spoke about the opportunity to raise funds for Apollo 24/7 towards the end of the year. Apollo plans on raising $200 million by diluting a 5-7 percent stake in the Omnichannel business. "We are looking at opportunities to improve, to fund some of the growth. And right now I must say that our focus is on controlling the cost, which is happening very well," Reddy said, adding that cost controls will lead to better margins.

"We do have an opportunity to raise equity by the end of this year, some very interesting opportunities," she said. Apollo is looking at valuing Apollo HealthCo between $3 billion-$4 billion.

Apollo Hospitals reported EBITDA margin of 11.3 percent for the March quarter, which was lower than expectations of 12 percent. However, with cost control measures being put in place, Reddy expects margin to improve to 15-16 percent by the end of financial year 2024.

For the diagnostics business, revenue increased by 4 percent to Rs 308.5 crore and Reddy is confident of that figure touching Rs 500 crore. Of this, the non-Covid revenue increased by 51 percent from last year and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Apollo also added 500 collection centres, taking the total network to 1,600. The company plans on scaling this to 3,000 centres and adding 2,000 Diganostic Delivery Points.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals are trading 2.1 percent higher at Rs 4,696 and are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

Watch the accompanying video for the entire interview.