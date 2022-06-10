Apollo Hospitals MD believes company is worth more than twice of what it is valued at

Suneeta Reddy, MD of Apollo Hospitals said there will definitely be enough money for funding for the growth in the Apollo 24/7 vertical. She said they have invested interest for the long-term and they should be able to achieve the targets set out for Apollo 24/7.

"It is my belief that the business should be valued over $2.5 billion," said Suneeta Reddy, MD of Apollo Hospitals, adding that she is sure they will get investors in that valuation as well.

"We are the only omnichannel player in the business," Reddy said, adding that it is important to focus on the business model and the value proposition, and Apollo is very clear about it.

She said for the pharmacy's physical footprint, Apollo has over 5,500 stores. "For digital, it is an add-on," she said.

"So if you just purely look at the numbers, we do 5 lakh pharmacy transactions a day. We have touched 50,000 deliveries in the pharmacy online space. If you look at the entire 24x7 model, it is all about bringing all the networks that Apollo has from primary care to diagnostics, there are 7,000 doctors and 10,000 beds together. So this is not just a digital play," she added.

Talking about funding the growth in the 24/7 vertical, she said they will definitely have enough money for the same. "I do believe that we have the ability to fund in the short-term, that we have invested interest for the longer-term and with that we should be able to achieve the targets that we set out for 24/7," she said.

On investor interest she said the the deal should close out by the end of this calendar year. "Meanwhile, we have enough. We have sufficient cash flow to fund our business," she said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent in the country, Apollo is also looking to scale up diagnostics and Reddy said that the same will be the focus for this year. "We expect to reach Rs 1,000 crore of revenue within the next 36 months. We are on track to do this and now have the ability of 24/7 as fund into diagnostics. So we should get there much faster," she said.

Talking about COVID-19 and its variants and subvariants, Reddy said the requirement for hospitalization has been extremely low. "This time it is quite insignificant because we have only 30 patients who have been admitted with COVID-19," she said.