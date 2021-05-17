Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's announce COVID-19 vaccination programme with Sputnik V Updated : May 17, 2021 03:43:09 IST The vaccinations would follow the SOPs as recommended by the government including registration on CoWIN. The Sputnik V vaccines for the pilot programme would be supplied by Dr Reddy’s from the first batch of 1.5 lakh doses imported so far. Published : May 17, 2021 03:43 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply