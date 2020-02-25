API supply disruption a challenge; US, India need to address problem, says Zydus group chairman Pankaj Patel
To achieve the goal of a $5 trillion economy, India needs closer cooperation with the United States, says Zydus Group Chairman Pankaj Patel said
There should be a joint effort by the US and India to really address this issue in terms of creating additional capacity to make sure that abundant supply of the essential medicines is there, he added.
To realise this target, the relations between India and the US have to go to the next level to make it happen, he added.