It’s a statistic that’s bound to cause concern to state governments in the south that are looking to flatten the curve, in the fight against COVID-19. A large percentage of coronavirus cases in states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have been traced back to attendees of the Nizamuddin Markaz organised by the Tablighi Jamaat, in Delhi.

In an attempt to ensure that all attendees of the religious event turn up for checks and subsequent quarantine, the governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been reaching out to leaders from the Muslim community, in these states.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa tweeted that he had personally reached out to Muslim legislators in Karnataka to seek their cooperation in containing COVID-19. “They (Muslim legislators) have agreed to give details of persons who visited the Talighi Markaz in Nizamuddin, and also convince them to undergo tests for COVID-19 and strict quarantine for the prescribed period,” read a statement from the chief minister’s Twitter handle.

Yediyurappa added that meetings with religious leaders of Karnataka’s Muslim faithful have already been conducted and that social distancing would be ensured — especially by way of offering prayers at home and during Azaan.

Tamil Nadu, which has been arguably the worst hit by way of the Nizamuddin Markaz has also begun engaging with leaders of the Muslim community, across the state, according to the state’s health secretary Beela Rajesh. On Friday, the state reported that COVID-positive cases had increased by 102 in the span of one day. A hundred of these cases returned from the Markaz at Nizamuddin.

“We had a successful interaction with community leaders today. We agreed that we should work in a coordinated manner,” said Rajesh at the government’s routine press briefing, “More details will be given by the government.”