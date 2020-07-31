Healthcare Antibody drug lowers risk of death in elderly COVID-19 patients: Cuban study Updated : July 31, 2020 08:21 AM IST The patients received either one or two intravenous doses of itolizumab along with the standard treatments used in Cuba at the time. Only two patients required oxygen therapy after the first dose, and all but one were discharged from the hospital in 14 days. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply