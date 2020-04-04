  • SENSEX
Anti-parasitic drug killed coronavirus within 48 hours in lab

Updated : April 04, 2020 01:35 PM IST

The study from Monash University showed that a single dose of Ivermectin could stop the coronavirus growing in cell culture -- effectively eradicating all genetic material of the virus within two days.
Ivermectin is an FDA-approved anti-parasitic drug that has also been shown to be effective in vitro against a broad range of viruses including HIV, dengue, influenza and zika virus.
