Outbreak of Anthrax in Kerala's Athirapally forest: All you need to know

Several wild boars have died in Athirapally forest of Kerala’s Thrissur district due to a possible anthrax outbreak. The local authorities, investigating the wild boar carcasses, found traces of the Bacillus anthracis bacteria, according to Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

“Wild boars have died en masse in the Athirapally forest area. Subsequently, the Health Department, the Animal Husbandry Department and the Forest Department conducted an investigation. Samples of these were tested to confirm the case of anthrax infection,” the minister said in a statement on June 29.

The health department is taking steps to prevent the spread of anthrax by disposing of the boar carcasses infected by anthrax. The individuals undertaking the work are also being monitored for any signs of the disease while they are also being given preventive treatment.

Health authorities have asked individuals not to visit any place where a large number of boars or other wild animals have died. Individuals have been asked to report such incidents to the authorities.

Anthrax is a severe infectious disease caused by the anthracis bacteria that spreads through the formation of spores. Found naturally in soil, it affects wild and domestic animals. The bacteria can also spread to humans if they come into contact with diseased animals, their corpses or animal faecal matter and other products.

Symptoms depend on the mode of infection. As anthrax can be spread through inhaling the spores or direct contact, the symptoms are different in each case. Symptoms can emerge within a day or over a month later, again depending on the mode of spread. Common symptoms include fever and chills, body ache, headache, sore throat and extreme fatigue.

Anthrax spread through inhalation is deadlier and some of the first symptoms include difficulty in breathing. Anthrax can be treated with antibacterial medication but requires treatment to start almost as soon as a creature is exposed to the bacterium.