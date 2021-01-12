Healthcare Another Chinese city goes into lockdown amid new COVID-19 threat Updated : January 12, 2021 11:25 AM IST Two counties under Langfang’s jurisdiction that border Beijing, Guan and Sanhe, had already announced home quarantine measures. Guan reported one new COVID-19 case but Sanhe did not say whether any of its residents were diagnosed with the disease. Across China, the number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 81 from 76 a day earlier. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply