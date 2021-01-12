  • SENSEX
Another Chinese city goes into lockdown amid new COVID-19 threat

Updated : January 12, 2021 11:25 AM IST

Two counties under Langfang’s jurisdiction that border Beijing, Guan and Sanhe, had already announced home quarantine measures.
Guan reported one new COVID-19 case but Sanhe did not say whether any of its residents were diagnosed with the disease.
Across China, the number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 81 from 76 a day earlier.
