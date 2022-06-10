Anocovax, India's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals, launched

Anocovax, India's first animal vaccine for COVID-19, was launched by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday. The vaccine is developed by the Haryana-based ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRC).

Anocovax is an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Delta (COVID-19) vaccine for animals that neutralises both Delta and Omicron variants, ICAR said in a statement. "The vaccine contains inactivated SARS-CoV-2 (Delta) antigen with Alhydrogel as an adjuvant. It is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits," it said.

"It is due to the untiring contributions of scientists that the country stands self-reliant in developing its vaccines more rather than importing. This is a big achievement," Tomar said praising ICAR's effort after the virtual launch of the vaccine.

Tomar also launched the 'CAN-CoV-2 ELISA kit'- a sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein-based indirect ELISA kit for antibody detection against SARS-CoV-2 in canines.

"There are no laboratory animals required for the preparation of the antigens. The kit is made in India and a patent has been filed for the same. No other comparable kits for detection of antibodies in canines are available in the market," the ICAR said.

Surra ELISA kit, a suitable diagnostic assay for 'Trypanosoma evansi' infection in multiple animal species was also launched.

ICAR noted that Surra is prevalent in all the agro-climatic parts of India and leads to a Rs 44,740 million annual loss to livestock productivity. Equine DNA parentage testing kit was also launched, which is a powerful genomic technology for parentage analysis among horses.

Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Atul Chaturvedi, ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra and ICAR Deputy Director General (Animal Science) Bhupendra Nath Tripathi also marked their presence in the event.

With inputs from PTI