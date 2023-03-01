English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsAndhra Pradesh pharma sector draws in Rs 18,000 crore investments in a year, targets investor summit for more

Andhra Pradesh pharma sector draws in Rs 18,000 crore investments in a year, targets investor summit for more

Andhra Pradesh pharma sector draws in Rs 18,000 crore investments in a year, targets investor summit for more
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jude Sannith  Mar 1, 2023 5:48:53 PM IST (Published)

At present, the pharma sector is looking to attract more investments, as the priority of the Andhra Pradesh government is to convert MoUs into “realisable” investments.

Andhra Pradesh’s pharma sector attracted investments of over Rs 18,000 crore last year, according to data from the state industries department. CNBC-TV18 learns that the sector employs approximately 89,000 people from the state.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The state’s industries department statistics points to nearly 250 active pharma ingredients, (APIs), of which 38 are WHO-approved, and 20 are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and key pharma clusters such as the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, special economic zones (SEZs) in districts such as Atchutapuram, Naidupeta and Pydibhimavaram.
Today, the sector is looking to attract more investments as the priority of the state government is to convert MoUs into “realisable” investments. Policymakers in the state believe there is potential to realise a large chunk of the investments that industry leaders propose to make at the two-day AP investor summit that begins later this week.
“Andhra Pradesh has a GSDP growth of 11.43 percent, which is the highest in the country on account of all the progress we have made,” said state industries minister Amarnath Gudivada.
He added that in the previous regime, MoUs totaling to Rs 18 lakh crore were signed, and of them only 10 percent were realised investments. "In the coming years, and at the upcoming global investor summit, our realised investments would be more than 90 percent,” he said.
Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: MSME count increases by 60% in four years
In November, Aurobindo Pharma announced that it would complete its Penicillin-G plant in the state by March 2024 with pilot batches scheduled to be rolled out starting October this year. Earlier, Amarnath said that the UK government was also a potential investor when it came to the state’s pharma sector.
Andhra’s pharma and medical device manufacturing ecosystem was in the spotlight last year when industrial parks such as the AP MedTech Zone produced a record 11 lakh RT-PCR test kits per day at the height of the pandemic. The medical device manufacturing hub also supplied over 1,000 oxygen cylinders every day, during the worst of the second wave.
Today, the 40-year-old medical devices manufacturing unit is readying for its next phase of growth. A year ago, its MD and founder predicted that indigenous development was a priority. “We will have zero-dependence on imports in the next three years,” said Dr Jitendra Sharma, MD and Founder-CEO of the AP Medtech Zone.
Also Read: Andhra Pradesh targeting 'realisable' investments worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore at investor summit: State FM
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Andhra Pradeshpharma sector

Next Article

Doctors in Jharkhand boycott work in protest against assaults on medical professionals

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X