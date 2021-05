Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has announced that the state will be imposing a partial curfew between 12 noon to 6 am from May 5.

The new restrictions follow last month's night curfew which had restricted movement between 10 pm to 5 am in the entire state.

The Chief Minister also said that shops, businesses, and other such facilities will only be allowed to operate between 6 am till noon. Beyond the restricted hours only essential services will be permitted to run in the state.

Section 144 CrPC has also been imposed in the state which prohibits the gathering of more than 5 people at any place. In the afternoon people would be allowed movement only for emergency services exempted from the curfew.

The decision was taken in a high-level review meeting headed by the Chief Minister.

The decision came in light of Andhra Pradesh seeing a new peak of 23,920 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day in the last 24 hours. 83 patients also passed away in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 8,136.

The state has reported a total of 11 lakh positive cases so far out of which 9.9 lakh have been cured and discharged. The state now has 1.4 lakh active cases. East Godavari remains the worst affected district in the state with 1.4 lakh cases.

The government hopes that the curfew will break the chain of infections and flatten the curve of the rising cases.