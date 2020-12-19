Business Andhra Pradesh government asks Divis Labs not to go ahead with facility's construction Updated : December 19, 2020 08:54 PM IST The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday directed Divis Laboratories not to go ahead with the construction of its new facility. State Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy held talks, in virtual mode, with the Divis management. The minister also wanted the company to provide 75 percent of the jobs to locals only. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.