  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

Andhra Pradesh government asks Divis Labs not to go ahead with facility's construction

Updated : December 19, 2020 08:54 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday directed Divis Laboratories not to go ahead with the construction of its new facility.
State Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy held talks, in virtual mode, with the Divis management.
The minister also wanted the company to provide 75 percent of the jobs to locals only.
Andhra Pradesh government asks Divis Labs not to go ahead with facility's construction

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat but at record close; up over 1.5% for the week

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat but at record close; up over 1.5% for the week

Finablr sold to Israeli-UAE consortium for $1: Report

Finablr sold to Israeli-UAE consortium for $1: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement