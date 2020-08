As many seven patients were killed in a fire accident at a hotel which was converted as a COVID-19 care facility in Vijaywada, Krishna district Collector MD Imtiaz said on Sunday.

"We have recovered seven bodies. The hotel was taken by a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. The fire broke out in the early hours. Rescue operations are on," the official said.

The incident took place around 5 am. Around 22 patients are being treated in hospital. We are evacuating the entire building. The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report, but we will have to ascertain: Krishna DC Mohammad Imtiaz #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/9hs9dow2mV pic.twitter.com/TEVp3Xfrpt — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident.

"Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock & grief over the fire mishap and enquired about the cause of the accident. He directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals," news agency ANI reported.

"Chief Minister also instructed officials to conduct an inquiry into the accident. The fire occurred in the hotel which was taken on lease and being run by a private hospital to treat COVID19 patients," ANI added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of patients in a fire incident at a COVID facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada on Sunday.

He said he discussed the incident with state chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible help.

"Anguished by the fire at a COVID centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible," the prime minister tweeted. "Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support," he said.

Home minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the incident and said, "Deeply anguished by news of tragic fire accident at a COVID19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to state govt. Condolences with affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," ANI quoted him as saying.