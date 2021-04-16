Analysis: India shifts from mass vaccine exporter to importer, worrying the world Updated : April 16, 2021 08:32 AM IST SII has sought more than USD 400 million from the government to increase capacity, but no commitment has yet been made. An official with knowledge of India’s vaccine strategy said that available shots would be used domestically while the country faced an ”emergency situation”. Gavi had hoped SII would fully resume vaccine deliveries to COVAX in May, but on Wednesday it said India’s COVID-19 crisis could affect that. Published : April 16, 2021 08:23 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply