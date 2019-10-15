Explainer: What is Air Quality Index and how is it calculated?

With the advent of the winter season, concerns of air quality are making headlines across the country. The threat of rising air pollution levels is a big concern in several regions, especially the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). The day by day pollution level is reported based on the numerical scale named air quality index (AQI).

What is AQI

AQI can be termed as the numerical scale used generally to assess the air quality with regard to human health and the environment. It is used by various agencies to assess the quality of air in a particular region on a daily basis. The main focus of the AQI is to calculate the effects of the air in a particular region to the health of the people breathing it.

What does it assess

The AQI mainly looks for major pollution causing factors in the air. They include particulate matter, ground-level ozone, sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and carbon monoxide (CO) among others. Generally, a higher number in the AQI scale is seen as a higher pollution level and health risk in comparison to lower numbers that point to lesser health risk.