Explainer: What is Air Quality Index and how is it calculated?

Updated : October 15, 2019 09:41 PM IST

AQI can be termed as the numerical scale used generally to assess the air quality with regard to human health and the environment.
enerally, a higher number in the AQI scale is seen as a higher pollution level and health risk in comparison to lower numbers that point to lesser health risk.
Explainer: What is Air Quality Index and how is it calculated?
