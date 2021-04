By now, you’ve definitely heard of Covid-19 vaccines such as J&J and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines coming under the scanner after some people developed blood clots upon taking the vaccines. Now imagine if these blood clotting conditions were not just caused as a side-effect of taking a vaccine but due to a disorder called haemophilia.

Also imagine if people suddenly paused talking about these lesser-known diseases that have firmly taken a backseat. After all, just because there’s one viral infection sweeping through the world, it doesn’t mean that other diseases have taken a pause.

To ensure that the focus is back on these lesser spoken-about medical conditions, CNBC will air a special program called ‘United for Haemophilia- Evolving Paradigm’ with an expert panel to talk about haemophilia, a rare blood clotting condition that can sometimes turn life-threatening.

With April 17th celebrated as World Haemophilia Day, the special program could not have chosen a better time to air. The expert panel includes Mukesh Garodia, President, Haemophilia Association of India, Dr Alok Srivastav, Professor of Medicine, Dept of Haemotology and head of Stem Cell Research Centre at Christian Medical College in Vellore and Dr Mahendra Nayak, Senior VP and Area Head, Takeda Pharma whose fascinating insights and expert opinions make this a must-watch show. Here’s what you can expect from ‘United for Haemophilia- Evolving Paradigm’.

Understanding Haemophilia And Its Challenges -

Let’s first understand what haemophilia is. As Dr Srivastav says, “There are several proteins in our body required for blood to clot that helps us when we suffer from an injury. If any of these proteins are missing, you can suffer from persistent bleeding. In Haemophilia, we have deficiency of Factor 8 which is much more common or Factor 9 which is much less common that are two proteins required for blood to clot.”

Speaking about the symptoms, he said that parents need to be aware of bruising in children’s skin that can be caused by touching hard surfaces that you wouldn’t normally expect. When they start walking, haemophilic children will see bruising in the joints and stop using that arm or leg. “These are the initial symptoms of haemophilia that parents must be on the lookout for.”

Now that we know what haemophilia is, let’s hear from Garodia about the gaps and challenges in addressing this disease. “The disease affects about 1 in 10,000 births meaning we have about 1.3 lakh cases given our population. We have about 90 chapters across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities. However, according to the registry we have only 25,000 patients covered. This is because there’s lack of diagnostic facilities in government medical hospitals in villages and smaller towns and lack of awareness in general.”

Dr Nayak says focus can be an important tool to counter the challenges of haemophilia. “At Takeda, we have three focus factors with the first being awareness, second is access and third is availability. We call it the 3 A’s of haemophilia. With only 13% haemophilia cases registered, awareness through various different means plays the most crucial role in trying to get haemophilia under control.

Treatment And Troubles –

Garodia, who himself suffered from haemophilia, says, “Growing up in India, especially in Guwahati in the 70s, there was hardly any knowledge about this disease, because of which I even lost two siblings.”

Today, there are various different aspects when it comes to treating haemophilia. Dr Srivastav says that 50-60% of the diagnosed patients fall under the severe category although accurate numbers are hard to come by. “Replacement therapy with clotting factor concentrates is one of the most well-known ways to treat haemophilia for several decades now. This includes usage of prophylaxis or recurring replacement therapy that ensures deficient proteins never reach zero levels. There are other therapeutic options that can be given to patients too, depending on the severity of the disease.”

Of course, travelling long distances for on-demand or recurring replacement therapy rather than getting in-home treatment is another hurdle that haemophilia patients face in the country currently as well. “I’m hoping home treatment or low-dose prophylaxis treatment becomes more common than travelling long distances in case of bleeding issues,” Garodia says.

The Covid-19 Impact –

‘Adapting Change: Sustaining Care in the New World’ – that’s the theme for this year’s World Haemophilia Day on April 17, which is also the day the program airs on CNBC-TV18. Battered by Covid-19, getting treatment for haemophilia because of lockdowns and other reasons was quite chaotic. “Even state budgets were diverted to fighting the pandemic that further increased the challenge for haemophilia patients in the country,” Garodia says.

The Way Forward –

There are procurement and distribution challenges and finally when it reaches govt hospitals in patients accessing them. All of these need to be addressed with more advocacy and training. It’s something that Dr Nayak, with help from Takeda Pharma’s global reach, has been trying to do in India as part of the 3 A policy. “We’re seeing encouraging results now,” he says.

Garodia has the last word as he says, “We have seen a paradigm shift in haemophilia since the 70s, from blood to plasma to IV injections. We’re now moving towards gene therapy as well. All of this shows that haemophilia is well on its way to changing course in the country soon.”

Watch the video here: