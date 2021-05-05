Amid spiralling cases, Karnataka govt mulling hard lockdown after May 12: Report Updated : May 05, 2021 02:12:25 IST Karnataka government may impose a stringent lockdown as officials say current curbs yielding partial results Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to take a stock of the situation on May 10 and decide on further course of action Published : May 05, 2021 02:09 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply