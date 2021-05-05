Amid spiralling cases, Karnataka govt mulling hard lockdown after May 12: Report

The Karnataka government is mulling to impose a hard lockdown in the state after May 12, according to a Times of India report. Quoting anonymous sources, the report said that a stringent lockdown is being considered upon as fresh COVID-19 infections are still on a rise in the state despite partial lockdown restrictions in place.

The BS Yediyurappa-led government had announced a two-week lockdown across the state — starting April 27 (9 pm) — allowing only a small window for essential services to operate from 6 am to 10 am. Now, the government officials feel that the restrictions yielded partial results in the state as the government allowed many sectors — including manufacturing, construction and garments factories — to operate with 50 percent staff.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa, after a cabinet meeting, informed, “We will take stock of the situation on May 10 and decide on the further course of action based on experts’ suggestions.”

The remarks come just two days after state health minister Dr K Sudhakar clarified that the state won’t impose a stringent lockdown saying, "There is no proposal before the government to impose a complete lockdown. We want people to strictly follow the regulations."

Chief Minister Yediyurappa had posted a tweet on April 28 (a day after imposing curbs in the state) saying, "The two weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid-19 virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the government, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic."

According to the government order dated April 26, 2021, the schools and colleges, hotels, cinemas, shopping malls, stadiums, and swimming pools have been closed in the state till May 12. Also, all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other gatherings and congregations are not allowed during this period. Besides, metro rail, taxi, and bus services are also to remain suspended.