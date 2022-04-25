Cross
Amid rising Covid cases, wearing face masks in public places made mandatory in Chandigarh

By PTI  IST (Updated)
The Chandigarh administration on Monday made wearing of face masks compulsory in "closed environments" like schools, offices and cinema halls to fight the Covid pandemic. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing masks, according to an order issued by the adviser to the union territory administrator.
"Non-payment of fine by violators will attract proceedings under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code," it stated. Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, on Sunday had reported nine COVID-19 cases while there were 35 active cases in the city.
Earlier, the administration had advised all residents to wear face masks in crowded places. A few days back, the Punjab government had advised people to wear face masks in crowded places, while the Haryana government had already made wearing face masks mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital Region including Gurugram.
Tags
