As the coronavirus cases go up in Karnataka, Bengaluru authorities on Wednesday ordered fresh restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC. The restrictions have been imposed in the city limits starting today. The state reported over 6,000 cases on Tuesday, which is highest single-day tally this year.

As per the orders, operation of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, party halls etc. in apartment or residential complexes is prohibited within the city limit.

@CPBlr has issued a prohibitory order for strict implementation of Covid guidelines, as earlier notified by the Chief Secretary of the State. @CPBlr seeks support of all citizens of Bengaluru city, by wearing mask and maintaining social distance. 1/2 — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 7, 2021

As the coronavirus cases going up in Karnataka, Bengaluru authorities on Wednesday ordered fresh restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC. The restrictions will be imposed in the city limits starting today. The state reported over 6,000 cases on Tuesday, which is highest single-day tally this year.