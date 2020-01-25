Healthcare
Amid mounting global concern, PMO discusses India's preparedness to deal with Coronavirus
Updated : January 25, 2020 08:27 PM IST
At a meeting chaired by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the prime minister, health ministry officials presented an update about response measures being undertaken in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in China.
The cabinet secretary, home secretary, foreign secretary, defence secretary, health secretary, civil aviation secretary and several other top officials attended the meeting.
