  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Amid COVID-19 pandemic in Beijing, Northern Chinese city Bayannur sounds bubonic plague alert

Updated : July 06, 2020 10:35 AM IST

The news of bubonic plague came after Chinese researchers issued an early warning over another potential pandemic caused by an influenza virus in pigs.
Bubonic plague is a bacterial disease that is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic in Beijing, Northern Chinese city Bayannur sounds bubonic plague alert

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Lockdown impact: Sobha's Q1 sales bookings down 37% at Rs 488 cr

Lockdown impact: Sobha's Q1 sales bookings down 37% at Rs 488 cr

India-China latest news updates: PLA moves back 1-2 km in some agreed locations; Indian Army monitoring situation closely

India-China latest news updates: PLA moves back 1-2 km in some agreed locations; Indian Army monitoring situation closely

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi cases cross 1 lakh mark but no need to panic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi cases cross 1 lakh mark but no need to panic, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement