Healthcare Amid COVID-19 pandemic in Beijing, Northern Chinese city Bayannur sounds bubonic plague alert Updated : July 06, 2020 10:35 AM IST The news of bubonic plague came after Chinese researchers issued an early warning over another potential pandemic caused by an influenza virus in pigs. Bubonic plague is a bacterial disease that is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots.