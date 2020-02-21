Business
Amazon removing products that claim to cure coronavirus
With the coronavirus spreading to over two dozen countries and the overall death toll in mainland China surpassing 2,000, fighting misinformation about the virus has become a major challenge.
Some Amazon sellers were even trying to cash in on the fears of the virus by making false claims.
According to a report in CNBC on Thursday, Amazon, in once case, warned a seller it would delete their listing for surgical face masks for making "unapproved medical marketing claims."