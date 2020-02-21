#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Amazon removing products that claim to cure coronavirus

Updated : February 21, 2020 05:52 PM IST

With the coronavirus spreading to over two dozen countries and the overall death toll in mainland China surpassing 2,000, fighting misinformation about the virus has become a major challenge.
Some Amazon sellers were even trying to cash in on the fears of the virus by making false claims.
According to a report in CNBC on Thursday, Amazon, in once case, warned a seller it would delete their listing for surgical face masks for making "unapproved medical marketing claims."
