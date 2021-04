Tech and retail giant Amazon India has announced that it would be covering the costs for more than 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccines for its employees and associates and the entire Amazon operations ecosystem in India.

The company said, “Amazon India will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for not only all its India employees and associates but will also cover the costs for operations partner network ecosystem of Delivery Service Partner associates, including Amazon Flex drivers, I Have Space store partners, trucking partners and also their eligible dependents. Amazon India announced that the benefit also will be available to all sellers, on Amazon.in with an active listing since last year."

The announcement comes in the wake of a massive surge in COVID-19 infections across the country. On Sunday, in the highest single-day rise in India since the outbreak of the pandemic, 1,68,912 new coronavirus cases were registered. Of these, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number of cases at 63,294, followed by Uttar Pradesh at the second spot (15,276) and Delhi (10,774).

The announcement from Amazon India is the latest in the line of policies established to support its employees, sellers, and partners through the pandemic and the challenges it has created. The company has a robust system of support for its employees and associates, already covering treatment and testing costs for COVID-19.

Last year, in April, Amazon started the Amazon Relief Fund (ARF) in India, intending to provide financial relief worth $25 million to eligible partners and other individuals. ARF is meant to help out those who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had been in quarantine. The relief network included operations partners like truckers, delivery service partners, and Amazon Flex partners.

Amazon has already invested $2.5 billion globally for incentives and bonuses, along with an additional $11.5 billion spent on PPE and new safety measures.