Amazon India importing 9000 oxygen concentrators to sell online Updated : May 17, 2021 20:51:47 IST Amazon has already procured 1000 O2 concentrators, rest expected in the coming days E-commerce giant ties up with renewable energy company Greenko and other sellers on its platform to meet COVID needs A 70X increase in search volume for oxygen concentrators leads to move; medical teams in Tier 2 and 3 cities to gain Published : May 17, 2021 08:51 PM IST