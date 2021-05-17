  • SENSEX
Amazon India importing 9000 oxygen concentrators to sell online

Updated : May 17, 2021 20:51:47 IST

Amazon has already procured 1000 O2 concentrators, rest expected in the coming days
E-commerce giant ties up with renewable energy company Greenko and other sellers on its platform to meet COVID needs
A 70X increase in search volume for oxygen concentrators leads to move; medical teams in Tier 2 and 3 cities to gain
Amazon India importing 9000 oxygen concentrators to sell online
Published : May 17, 2021 08:51 PM IST

