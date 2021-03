As much as 81 percent of the 401 COVID-19 samples sent by the Punjab government for genome sequencing have been identified to have the new UK COVID variant, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday. In light of this, Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to widen the ambit of vaccination to include youngsters, as the virus was found to be highly infectious among the younger population.

Following a spike in cases, the state health department had sent 401 samples, which were collected between January 1 and March 10 this year, to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for genome sequencing. Describing the results as worrying, Dr KK Talwar, head of Punjab’s COVID expert committee, said that the 326 samples had shown presence of UK variant B.1.1.7, which is said to be 70 percent more transmissible than the original virus.

The CM said that given the high percentage of cases with the UK variant, it was essential to look beyond the age-group-based vaccination and inoculate more people to break the chain of transmission.

Known for its ability to spread at a rapid pace, the B.1.1.7 variant was found to be responsible for 98 percent of the new cases in the UK and 90 percent in Spain. An analysis by Public Health England had also found the B.1.1.7 variant to exhibit a higher secondary attack rate. This meant that the number of people subsequently infected from a known case was higher than similar infections caused by previous strains.