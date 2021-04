The number of vaccine doses administered in India has risen to 8.3 crore, with 43 lakh inoculations on Monday. Ahead of the April 8 meeting with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the COVID surge, Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Delhi have written to the PM, urging expansion of the vaccination drive.

Maharashra CM Uddhav Thackeray has suggested that the age bar should be lowered to 25 years, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has pushed for vaccination for all adults.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also has also requested the Prime Minister to open vaccination for everyone above 18 years. In a letter to PM Modi the IMA says, "In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy needs to be geared up with immediate effect on war foot."

To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Dr JA Jayalal, President at Indian Medical Association.

JA Jayalal said, “65-70 percent of the population on the frontline workers have already got vaccinated. The vaccination rate varies from state to state but in a high end we are getting up to 85 percentage and on the lower end we are getting up to 56 percentage of the people. The majority of the vulnerable and who are really at the forefront have already got vaccinated. For most of the first dose has been completed.”

On vaccination for young people he said, “We have noted that people who are affected in the first wave were most of the older age group of people, but now today the more and more young people and younger age group people are involved.”

“Now we need to open up the centres allow everyone who is interested to walk in whether it is private or government and centres. India has sufficient enough infrastructure to produce enough vaccines, we are already exporting vaccines, now the government should let everyone who is interested to get vaccinated at the earliest at the nearest centre," he elaborated.