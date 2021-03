Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked the Central government to allow the COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years of age. The chief minister claimed that if the vaccination eligibility criteria is relaxed, then his government can vaccinate the entire Delhi population in three months.

"I appeal to Centre to relax vaccination eligibility criteria and open it for all except below 18 years. If the eligibility criteria is relaxed, we can vaccinate the entire Delhi population in three months," Kejriwal said.

He also appealed to the Centre to decentralise vaccination prices so that states can carry out immunisation on a war footing. He highlighted that the directions have been issued for strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety norms. The chief minister made an appeal to the people to get vaccinated without hesitancy.

"I appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated. 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day, as of now. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day. In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity," Kejriwal said.

On increasing vaccination centres, Kejriwal said, "Vaccination is being done in about 500 centres in Delhi. It'll be doubled to 1000. In centres, especially government centres, vaccination is being done from 9 am to 5 pm. Now the hours are being increased from 9 am to 9 pm so that more and more people can be vaccinated," Kejriwal said.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 536 new coronavirus cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, while there more persons died from the pathogen, the Health Department said. The number of active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to a health bulletin.

The 536 new cases took the infection tally to 6,45,025 and 6.31 lakh people have recovered so far. The positivity rate rose to 0.66 per cent. Three new fatalities took the toll to 10,948, while the positivity rate rose to 0.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" to people turning complacent, not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".