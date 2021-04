Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government to impose a one-week lockdown in Allahabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur.

The lockdown will come into force from Monday night and will remain till April 26. Only essential services like grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to open.

A two-judge bench comprising justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar passed the order on a PIL on the condition of quarantine centres in the state and treatment of coronavirus patients. "We are of the considered view that in given scenario of present time if people are restrained from going outside their homes for a week in the first instance, the current chain of the spread of COVID infection can be broken and this will also give some respite to the frontline medical and health workers." the bench observed.

The state has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks and the government had taken multiple steps including night curfews to contain the outbreak.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government on April 16 announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15 and also said those caught for the second time not wearing a mask will be fined Rs 10,000. The first time fine for not wearing a mask has been doubled to Rs 1,000 and officials have been directed to run a special campaign for sanitisation across the state, according to a statement.

"There will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state on Sunday. Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period," the statement quoted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as saying.

He also directed officials to run awareness campaigns in this regard. Another statement said that "all markets, commercial institutions, offices etc will remain closed on Sundays till May 15 for proper implementation of this campaign. It (the closure) will start from Saturday 8 pm till Monday 7 am. However medical and health-related emergencies will remain open".